Lexington restaurant, bar owner respond to new restrictions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Some restaurant and bar owners in Lexington say it will be tough to survive the new restrictions.

Debbie Long, owner of ‘Dudley’s on Short,’ says her restaurant closed for two and a half months in March, and let all of its employees go.

They’ve been back a while now, but she says the new restrictions will have a huge impact.

“These folks just can’t be without work, especially before the holidays,” Long says. “We were just kinda getting over the hump, now we’re back at zero again.”

Long says she understands Governor Andy Beshear had to make tough decisions, but lumping restaurants and bars together isn’t fair.

“We’re two different business models,” Long says. “I think we’ve taken a little bit of the hit on that.”

Long says when you go to a restaurant, you usually stick with your own group, allowing social distancing, and making it easier to keep masks on when moving around.

‘Whiskey Bear’ co-owner Daniel Marlowe says there’s blame on both sides.

“I know of plenty of bars and restaurants that have been really lax on their enforcement of social distancing and the spacing of their tables, and that’s hurt all of us,” Marlowe says.

Similar to Long, Marlowe closed his doors for months during the pandemic.

“A lot of people have lost a lot more than just businesses, so we wanna do whatever’s necessary to get on the other side of this, and to keep our community safe.”

However, Marlowe admits it’ll be a challenge.

He and Long say it was easier to manage when it was warm out, but now the push to support local businesses has to be greater.

“I really hope people will continue to do everything they can to support the small, local businesses because we really need it,” Marlowe says.

Both owners plan to use outdoor heated seating, more curbside and delivery, and whatever else they can to stay afloat.