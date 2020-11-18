Lexington Parking Authority to conduct “Food for Fines” holiday program

Erica Bivens
Source: City of Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)The Lexington Parking Authority announced its’ LEXPARK program will once again run the ‘Food for Fines’ canned food drive in partnership with God’s Pantry Food Bank.

According to city officials, the nationally recognized Food for Fines program will run Monday, November 23 through Friday, December 18, 2020.

Customers who bring in 10 cans of food will receive $15 off any LEXPARK or Lexington Police issued parking citation. Customers with multiple citations may bring in as many cans as they wish and receive $15 credit for every set of 10 cans. Past due citations are eligible. The LEXPARK office is located at 122 North Broadway.

“The need for our Food for Fines program has never been greater than this year given COVID-19,” said James Frazier, Parking Authority Chairman. “I am so proud of our team for stepping up in these trying time.”

During the previous six years, the city of Lexington reports LEXPARK has collected over 49,000 food items, the equivalent of nearly 24 tons or 36,700 meals.

All canned food donations received by LEXPARK will be donated to God’s Pantry Food Bank. Canned vegetables at least 14-15 oz. and protein items like canned meat, beans or peanut butter are suggested.

City officials say masks will be required. Expired, damaged or opened food donations will not be accepted.

Erica Bivens
