Lane closures scheduled for New Circle Road in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that this advisory serves as an update for the New Circle Road/KY 4 Widening Project in Lexington.
Thursday, Nov. 19 through Friday, Nov. 20 – 7 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday
Sunday, Nov. 22 – 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. (tentative)
Note: work will be performed on Sunday, Nov. 22, if operations are not completed during Thursday and Friday
- alternating lane closures will be in effect at the intersection of New Circle Road/KY 4 and Boardwalk (milepoint 10.015)
- motorists will be able to pass through the work zone
- the closures are necessary for the electrical contractor to install loops for new signals
All work, and closures are subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.
In addition,
|