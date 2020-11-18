Lane closures scheduled for New Circle Road in Fayette County

Saturday, Nov. 21 and Sunday, Nov. 22–7 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day/evening New Circle Road/KY 4 – Inner and Outer Loops alternating lane closures will be in effect between the railroad bridge (milepoint 8.05) and Boardwalk (milepoint 10.015)

motorists will be able to pass through the work zone

the lane closures are necessary for continued paving operations All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.