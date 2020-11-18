KSP investigating officer involved shooting in Breckinridge County

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – One man is dead and a deputy was injured after a traffic stop in Breckinridge County, according to Kentucky State Police.
Police say when a Breckinridge County deputy pulled over a vehicle, the man driving the vehicle shot the deputy, fled on foot, stole a truck in the area and got away.
Once the truck was located authorities say there was a police chase.
They say during the pursuit, 42-year old James Horton fired multiple gun shots at law enforcement.
According to police, when the pursuit ended in Hart County, Horton got out of the truck with a firearm and one of the troopers shot and killed him.
Police say the Breckinridge County Deputy was flown from the scene of the traffic stop to the University of Louisville Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and being led by KSPs Critical Incident Response Team.