KHSAA votes to delay winter sports competition until January 4

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – Similar to the high school football season, the basketball season along with other winter sports will be delayed in Kentucky.

The KHSAA Board of Control met on Wednesday and opted to begin the winter sports season on January 4. That is the first Monday after the beginning of the year. Boy’s and girl’s basketball was set to begin on Monday, but now they will be begin playing at the beginning of next year. Practice will be left up to individual jurisdictions and districts.

Tackett says their main goal is for winter sports teams to not only have a full season, but a full season with a championship tournament. Last season, the Girl’s Sweet 16 began, but did not finish before it was eventually canceled. The Boy’s Sweet 16, set to tip off the following week, never started before it was canceled.

The new schedule puts the tentative dates for the two Sweet 16 tournaments to be the week March 15 and then the following week of March 22. District tournaments would begin March 1, and region tournaments would be March 8.

The Board also decided swimming, wrestling, cheer and dance will all also begin January 4.