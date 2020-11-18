Church gives more than 100 coats to kids in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – More than 100 children in Fayette County now have new coats to help keep them warm this winter.

Wednesday evening, The Source United Methodist Church in Lexington gave away 110 coats to kids in the community.

It also passed out sack lunches, containing hotdogs and soda.

The event was held in the church parking lot to help with social distancing.

Reverend Jill Ruhl says she hopes to have a bigger coat giveaway event next year.

“If we can transform the world and make it a nicer place one coat at a time, then we are going to do that,” Ruhl says. “It just makes me feel good that we were able to bless the community tonight.”

