State hits record number of Covid-19 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – It was sobering news during Tuesday’s coronavirus briefing, with Governor Andy Beshear announcing 33 new Covid-19 deaths.

That brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths since March to 1,697.

The state also had its third highest day for new cases, with 2,931 new cases reported Tuesday. The three highest single-day coronavirus case numbers have been in November.

Governor Beshear says the rapidly growing number of new cases is overwhelming contact tracers and getting close to overwhelming health care workers. He says in the past two weeks, hospitalizations across the state have jumped up 50%. The state’s positivity rate is at 9.10%, a rate the governor says is “very dangerous territory to be in.”

“When we talk about our health care workers, we call them our front line of defense,” say Beshear. “But really, they’re our only line. We don’t have back up. So if we are going to truly care about them and ensure there are enough doctors and nurses to help people who are sick, we have to lower community spread.”

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, says without new action, Kentucky will likely see an exponential growth in cases in the fall and winter.

Governor Beshear says he will announce additional steps to combat the virus Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Case Information:

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, Governor Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

• New cases today: 2,931

• New deaths today: 33

• Positivity rate: 9.10%

• Total deaths: 1,697

• Currently hospitalized: 1,521

• Currently in ICU: 354

• Currently on ventilator: 178

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Madison, Daviess, Boone, Hardin and Kenton.

To see a list of Covid-19 testing sites near you, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.