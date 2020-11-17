KyAEA Educator of the Year awarded to Susan Hawkins 

By
Erica Bivens
-
0
7
Source: Morehead State University

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Susan Hawkins, instructor of art education in Morehead State’s Department of Art and Design, was recently named the Higher Education Art Educator of the Year by the Kentucky Art Education Association (KyAEA).

According to Morehead State University, Hawkins teaches art and design students and is involved in numerous community outreach projects, including art programs at local schools, nursing homes and art therapy programs through organizations like Pathways, Inc.

Hawkins also provides professional development opportunities for Kentucky teachers. She is currently working with pre-service teachers, to train and equip them for the field of teaching art in the K-12 classroom. Morehead State University says Hawkins and her students are creating weekly art instruction for the students of Rowan County Preschool Center and have formed a collaborative relationship with the middle and high school students at the Rowan County Bluegrass Discovery Academy. She has also collaborated with several schools to produce multiple art shows and community workshops for art students and teachers across the state of Kentucky.

“I am honored to accept this award,” Hawkins said. “I work with so many incredible art colleagues across the state of Kentucky, that I am humbled to be recognized for this distinction in higher education.”

According to MSU, the award was announced last month during the KyAEA annual conference virtually. The award highlights the excellence and distinction of the art professional in their area of expertise in Kentucky.

Hawkins said the thing she finds most rewarding is watching the students she works with grow as artists, according to MSU.

“I love people, and I am passionate about art and teaching. There is just something so special about being able to work with people who are learning and creating. It is personal, and it is a process. I love being there to coach a student through their ingenuity,” Hawkins said.

