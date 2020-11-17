Kentucky takes lead over Tennessee in blood drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky leads Tennessee by 79 donors after day two of the 33rd annual Big Blue Crush blood drive, according to the Kentucky Blood Center.
A total of 494 Solid Blue Fans donated on Tuesday compared to 384 for Tennessee.
The score after two days of competition is Kentucky 884, Tennessee 805, according to KBC.
“Cats fans really showed up today to crush the Vols,” said Mandy Brajuha, Vice President of External Relations for Kentucky Blood Center (KBC). “There are three more days to help relieve the current blood shortage and build the holiday supply. As we move through the week, remember that blood donation is considered essential and safe.”
KBC and Medic Regional Blood Center in Knoxville annually compete to see whose donors can give the most blood the week prior to Thanksgiving.
Kentucky leads the rivalry 18 to 13 with one tie.
As a thank you for saving lives, Big Blue Crush donors receive a long-sleeved Crush T-shirt and are entered to win a 65” Samsung Crystal UHD television.
All donations are being tested for COVID-19 antibodies through the end of 2020 as well.
KBC urges Kentucky fans to help maintain the lead by visiting any KBC donor center (open 9 am – 6 pm for Crush) or by donating at a mobile blood drive through Friday.
A complete list of drive locations and hours is available at www.kybloodcenter.org/events/big-blue-crush-2020.
Andover Donor Center
3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington
Beaumont Donor Center
3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington
Hillview Donor Center
5406 Antle Drive, Louisville
Middletown Donor Center
12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville
Pikeville Donor Center
472 S. Mayo Trail, Pikeville
Somerset Donor Center
10 Stonegate Centre (Stoplight 16A), Somerset
Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, feel well and healthy, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.
COVID-19 Information: Blood donation is safe and essential. Appointments are preferred to ensure social distancing. Walk-ins are accepted as space and social distancing permit.
Face coverings are required. Donors awaiting results of a COVID-19 test should not attempt to donate.
To schedule a donation or find other donation locations, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522.