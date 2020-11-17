Beshear, other regional governors urge holiday COVID safety

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear joined a bipartisan group of governors in the region Tuesday to encourage everyone to take safety precautions heading into the holiday season to slow the alarming escalation of COVID-19.

Beshear along with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers appear in a social media video to encourage everyone across the region to take the COVID-19 threat seriously and remain safe.

To view the video, click here.

“For eight months, the COVID-19 pandemic has devastated American families everywhere. To fight this virus, governors across the country have listened to medical experts, stepped up, and worked around the clock to protect our families, the brave men and women on the front lines, and our small business owner. And no matter the action we take, we understand that our fight against COVID-19 will be more effective when we work together,” the governors said in a joint statement.

“That is why this group of bipartisan governors is joining forces today to urge families across our region, and Americans everywhere, to do their part to protect themselves and their families from the spread of COVID-19. When it comes to fighting this virus, we are all on the same team,” the governors continued.

Over the past month, COVID-19 cases have risen in Kentucky and across the region and medical experts are advising people not to host Thanksgiving with people from outside of their households.

Together, the governors each addressed the families in their region on how they can protect their loved ones, the frontline workers and small businesses owners from the COVID-19 pandemic.