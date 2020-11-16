UPDATE: one man killed in New Circle wreck, road open again

UPDATE 11/16/20 10:30 p.m.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- New Circle Road is back open in both directions about four and a half hours after a wreck that killed one man and sent several others to the hospital.

The Fayette County Coroner says 33-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez Murrieta died of multiple blunt force trauma on the scene at New Circle Road between Georgetown Road and Leestown Road.

Lexington Police say officers were dispatched to the multi-vehicle crash around 6 p.m. Monday.

Officers say one vehicle crossed over the median, sending multiple people to the hospital, a couple with serious injuries.

According to officers, a car also went off the road and hit a tree.

The road was closed between Georgetown and Leestown for about four and a half hours, according to Lexington’s Traffic Management Center, but has since reopened.

The police department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is still investigating.

ORIGINAL 11/16/20 8 p.m:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Lexington Police are asking you to avoid part of New Circle Road after a serious crash sent several people to the hospital.

Officers say they were dispatched to New Circle Road between Georgetown and Leestown Roads around 6 p.m. for a crash involving multiple vehicles.

The crash is still under investigation, but police say it looks like one vehicle crossed over the median from the inner loop to the outer loop.

Officers also say one vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.

Of the multiple people taken to local hospitals, police say a couple had serious injuries.

The department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) is on the scene investigating.

While it investigates, both loops of New Circle are closed between Leestown and Georgetown. The state says that part of the road will be closed indefinitely.

If you are travelling that way, police ask you find another route.