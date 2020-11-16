Tracking a Midweek Cool Down

Keeping a close eye on a cold front, which will push across the Bluegrass, on Tuesday. Expect more clouds, a few showers, and cooler temperatures. High pressure rebuilds, midweek, bringing back more sunshine and warming temperatures. Highs warm from the middle 40s, on Tuesday, to the upper 60s, by Saturday. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy and breezy as lows cool to the middle 30s.

TUESDAY – Partly cloudy and breezy, with a few showers, as highs warm to the middle 40s.

