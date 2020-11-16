Coleman notes RISE winners, Team Kentucky Fund closes applications

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – During Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily coronavirus briefing Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman celebrated American Education Week and congratulated Recognizing Inspirational School Employees — RISE — Award winners.

Coleman also announced that to date, more than $3.7 million has been raised for the Team Kentucky Fund, which already has assisted more than 2,500 Kentucky families. Applications for the fund closed at 5 p.m. Monday as Lt. Gov. Coleman expects all funds will be exhausted once current applications are processed.

- Advertisement -

“I would like to thank Community Action Kentucky (CAK) for their partnership. I said they would be the hands and feet of the Team Kentucky Fund, and that has turned out to be true,” Lt. Gov. Coleman said. “For every $1 given to the Team Kentucky Fund, CAK has leveraged their existing programs to provide a total of $2.22 to Kentucky families. That is a tremendous return on investment.”

If Kentuckians have an outstanding application with the Team Kentucky Fund, CAK will continue to work with them and will be in contact. If Kentuckians still need support, they should reach out to their local CAK office or visit kycovid.ky.gov to view additional resources which may be available to them.