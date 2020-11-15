Sunny and Cool Workweek

Tracking sunshine and cooler temperatures, for Central and Eastern Kentucky, as a high pressure takes control of our weather. Highs cool to the middle 40s by Wednesday. Overnight lows cool to the middle 20s by Tuesday night. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

TONIGHT – Becoming windy, temperatures in the upper 50s near 60.

MONDAY – Strong winds, morning rain, afternoon sun, with falling temperatures.

