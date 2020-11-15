‘Pooch Party’ offers puppy cuddles and exposure for adoptable pups

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – McLeod’s Coffee Shop in the Southland area of Lexington partnered with Bluegrass Bully Rescue to host a Pooch Party Sunday.

People could get in their snuggles with the puppies while checking out which ones were up for adoption.

Bluegrass Bully Rescue says it was a hit and it’s always a great opportunity to spread the word about its non-profit so other fur babies find their forever home.

This isn’t the last of the season for Bluegrass Bully Rescue, it says it has another event coming soon at The Burl for the holidays. Stay tuned!