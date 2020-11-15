Lexington Police: teen shot in chest in drive-by shooting, expected to be okay

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police says a teen was shot in the chest Saturday night in what appears to investigators to be a drive-by shooting.

The teen was taken to the hospital and investigators say he’s expected to be okay.

According to police, the teen was standing outside his house on Peachtree Road around 7 p.m. when a car drove by and someone shot at at him.

A nearby car parked on the street was also hit.

Officers say they’re investigating to try and learn more about possible suspects.