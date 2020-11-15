Governor Beshear reports 1,449 new cases Sunday, positivity rate stays near 9%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Beshear reminds Kentuckians this is not a drill, the virus is dominating efforts to slow the spread.

Sunday, the Governor’s office reported the highest Sunday case count with 1,449 cases.

Three new Kentuckians were reported to have died from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 1,661 since the start of the pandemic.

The positivity rate is now at 8.88 percent, as 1,383 people are hospitalized Sunday.

Top counties with the most positive cases are: Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Kenton and Boone.

Those reported lost to the virus Sunday include a 93-year-old woman from Fayette County and an 84-year-old woman and an 85-year-old man from Oldham County.

“Kentucky’s state motto is ‘United We Stand, Divided We Fall.’ This motto has never been more applicable than now, as we fight the most deadly pandemic in over 100 years,” Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health, said. “Unless Kentuckians come together, we will continue on this dangerous trajectory with disastrous consequences.”