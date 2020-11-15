FCPS pauses most athletics and extracurriculars

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools announced its suspending all athletics and extracurricular activities except for high school football.

In a letter to parents sent out Sunday evening, FCPS says it is not a reaction to a problem selectively with teams, but that the district can’t ignore the surge in COVID-19 cases the state is experiencing.

The pause is effective immediately and will be re-evaluated after thanksgiving.

The full press release is below:

Beginning immediately, Fayette County Public Schools is pausing all athletics and extra-curricular activities with the exception of the six high school football teams who are entering the KHSAA post season next week.

“We cannot ignore that the spread of COVID-19 continues to escalate,” said Fayette County Public Schools Chief of High Schools James McMillin. “We are seeing recording breaking positivity rates and positive cases across the state and our community.”

McMillin underscored that this is a pause, and the possible resumption of student activities will be evaluated after Thanksgiving, the week of Nov. 30.

“This is not a total cancellation. It just means all extracurricular activities and winter sports practices, conditioning sessions, and games are cancelled until further notice,” he said. “We are only making an exception for our football teams, because we don’t want them to miss the opportunity to compete for the state championship or take away our seniors’ final opportunity to play at the high school level.”

Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk praised district and school leaders, athletic directors, coaches, advisors, students and families for ensuring that rigorous safety protocols have been consistently followed.

“Their vigilance has allowed us to practice, play and offer student activities for as long as we have,” Caulk said. “We have not seen any transmission on teams; the athletes and coaches who have tested positive have all been from community transmission.”

That said, Caulk noted that the significant increases in COVID-19 in Lexington are concerning.

“This decision is not a reaction to a specific incident,” he said. “Since June, we have been proactive and every decision we have made about student activities has been led by science, in order to mitigate risks to athletes, coaches and families. The science tells us now that we should hit the pause button. To do otherwise would be irresponsible.”