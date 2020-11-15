‘Drunken Flea’ Outdoor vintage market returns for first time since pandemic hit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – ‘The Drunken Flea’ returned to Lexington for the first time since the pandemic hit Saturday.

Co-owners of Wearhouse, a vintage shop, Elizabeth Busse and Shanda Snyder say they wanted a place for vendors to be able to show off their inventory considering it’s been rough year for many retailers.

The vintage outdoor market took place in the parking lot of The Burl in the distillery district. A venue the Busse and Snyder say offered a COVID-19 friendly environment.

Everyone wore masks and were able to social distance in the outdoor space.

“In March we were kinda scared, but it’s nice because the local community in Lexington is really good at supporting small businesses,” Busse said. “We are trying to take the pandemic and grow in a positive way.”

Snyder says they felt excited to get back to hosting the “The Drunken Flea, of course for business, but also for the benefits of social interaction, even if only at a distance.

There was also a raffle with proceeds going to an online initiative to create a map of Lexington online vendors and creators for this holiday shopping season.