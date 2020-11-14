Wet and windy Sunday

A wind advisory will be in effect Sunday until 7 pm. This will be due to a storm system swinging a cold front through central and eastern Kentucky. Rain Sunday morning will clear to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Strong winds out of the south then out of the west once the front passes. Sustained wind speeds will be 15 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph.  -Meteorologist Chelsea Smith

TONIGHT – Becoming windy, temperatures in the upper 50s near 60.
SUNDAY Strong winds, morning rain, afternoon sun, with falling temperatures.

