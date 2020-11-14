Another record day of COVID-19 cases, 3,303 reported Saturday, 8.95% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Andy Beshear reported, again, the highest single day increase of COVID-19 cases Saturday.

As of 4 p.m. Nov. 14, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

· New cases today: 3,303

· New deaths today: 11

· Positivity rate: 8.95%

· Total deaths: 1,658

· Currently hospitalized: 1,378

· Currently in ICU: 308

· Currently on ventilator: 167

The Governor said Saturday was again worse than previous days, with 419 children alone testing positive and COVID-19 in every part of the commonwealth.

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Kenton and Boone.

Governor Beshear warned if Kentuckians don’t do their part, it’s likely the Governor’s office will be forced to take action.

“Please take this seriously. You are either a part of the solution fighting the good fight to help other people or you’re helping to spread this virus,” Beshear said.

“This week, we’ve had our highest positivity rates, our highest daily reported case counts and are on track to set yet another unfortunate milestone another highest week,” Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, said. “We have had some frightening setbacks lately and the outlook is grim. I urge all Kentuckians to protect themselves and others by wearing a mask, watching your space and washing your hands. While we wait for a coronavirus vaccine, we should all be getting the flu vaccine.”

To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, testing locations, long term-care and other congregate facilities update, school reports, the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and other key guidance visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.