Woodford County Chamber sets Nov. 16 job fair

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Woodford County Chamber of Commerce is hosting an in-person job fair later this month.

The event is Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Woodford County Park’s Huffman Pavilion.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring multiple copies of a resume and be prepared for

onsite screening and networking with employers. All job seekers are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Employers will be responsible for bringing their own table and chairs and set up to the event. The registration cost for employers is $150 and can be paid via credit card online or by check mailing to the Chamber of Commerce office at 141 N. Main Street in Versailles, KY 40383.

All employers are required to wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing guidelines and practices during networking and screening. Employers are asked to not hand out gifts or swag of any kind.

To register: WWW.WO O D F O R D C O U N T Y I N F O . C O M / J O B – F A I R