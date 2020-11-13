Richmond Police need help identifying vehicles, person

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Richmond Police are asking the public’s helping in identifying some vehicles and individuals.

This Dodge Ram 1500 and car were involved in two separate thefts of trailers.

- Advertisement -

The images were taken from surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Emily Faulkner in reference to case #20002400. Contact at (859) 624-4776 or at (859)623-1163 or email efaulkner@richmond.ky.us .

And in another case, Officer Baugh needs to identify the man shown in these pictures.

Anyone who recognizes the person should contact Officer Baugh at (859) 624-4776 or email jbaugh@richmond.ky.us .