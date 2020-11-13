‘Reindeer Express’ needs plenty of elves to make it work

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Just about every business, group and agency is having to find new and unique ways to continue traditions, especially during the holidays.

That’s even more true for social service agencies who traditionally reach out to those in need by inviting them in.

- Advertisement -

This year, they are having to go to the clients or find other ways to reach them.

That’s why The Nest in Lexington needs some helps, call it ‘elves’ for the Reindeer Express.

The Nest provides a safe place for education, counseling, and support to children and families in crisis. Its programs focus on the prevention of physical and sexual abuse, neglect of children, and the stabilization of the family unit.

Each year, it does the Reindeer Express toy giveaway, and just like everything else this year, COVID has changed the event quite a bit. This year, the agency will not be holding the usual in-person event at The Nest where parents “shop” for their kids, but organizers have devised a plan to still make sure each family gets their bag of goodies.

“We plan to use volunteers to sort and organize donations of toys, coats, books, and more, and then we will put together large bags of gifts for each family to pick up at our “drive-thru event” on Friday, December 11th at Crestwood Christian Church,” administrators said in a plea for ‘elves.’

“In the weeks leading up to December 11th, there will be two volunteer shifts each day at Crestwood Christian Church to go through and sort donations for Reindeer Express, which will be delivered to Crestwood this year. We are limiting the number of volunteers for each shift so that there are no more than eight people in the building at once to maintain social distancing and safety guidelines,” The Nest explained. “The tasks that will be asked of you will require quite a bit of movement and light lifting — think of sorting and organizing a big mountain of brand new toys, coats, and Amazon deliveries into categories to different corners of a large room or small gymnasium.”

Because the number of spots available are limited, it is important those who volunteer show up so the spot doesn’t go unused. Click here to sign up.