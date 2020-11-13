Kentucky Women’s Hoops announces 2020-21 schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – The University of Kentucky women’s basketball team has announced its 2020-21 schedule, featuring seven non-conference games and 16 Southeastern Conference games.

Dates and times are tentative and subject to change due to conference television assignments, which will be released later. The Wildcats will also potentially add additional non-conference opponents in December to fulfill the NCAA Division I requirement of 25 games.

The season will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 25 vs. Murray State at 1 p.m. ET inside Memorial Coliseum while UK will also host Belmont (Nov. 29), Marshall (Dec. 9), Samford (Dec. 13) and Wofford (Dec. 19) in non-conference play. The Wildcats will hit the road twice in December, playing in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at Kansas State on Dec. 3 before a road trip to DePaul on Dec. 16.

In league play, the Wildcats will host Arkansas (Dec. 31), South Carolina (Jan. 10), Vanderbilt (Jan. 17), Alabama (Jan. 28), Missouri (Jan. 31), Tennessee (Feb. 11), LSU (Feb. 18) and Ole Miss (Feb. 28). Kentucky will take road trips in SEC play to Tennessee (Jan. 3), Texas A&M (Jan. 7), Auburn (Jan. 14), Mississippi State (Jan. 24), Ole Miss (Feb. 4), Florida (Feb. 15), South Carolina (Feb. 21) and Georgia (Feb. 25).

Kentucky’s schedule presents some of the best matchups in the nation as the Wildcats are schedule to play eight games against teams that are ranked or receiving votes in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25, which was released earlier this week. UK is slated to play No. 1 South Carolina twice and will also face No. 6 Mississippi State, No. 13 Texas A&M, No. 14 Arkansas, No. 19 DePaul and RV Tennessee twice. UK is No. 11 in the AP Preseason Top 25.

The 2021 SEC Tournament will be held March 3-7 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. The NCAA Tournament is scheduled to begin March 19 at various sites around the nation while the NCAA Final Four is slated for April 2 and 4 inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

In preparation for the return of Kentucky women’s basketball, UK Athletics has received reduced capacity guidelines from state health officials for the 2020-21 season and has designed a distanced seating plan to host fans at Memorial Coliseum in the healthiest manner possible. The plan is focused on the recommended health and safety protocols for the well-being of all student-athletes, fans and staff.

At this point, the anticipated attendance for this season at Memorial Coliseum is up to 15% of normal arena capacity, which includes participants, essential personnel, media and a limited number of spectators. All plans are subject to change based on evolving information as well as local, state and national public health developments. The UK Ticket Office and K Fund has communicated directly with season ticket holders to provide additional information regarding 2020-21 season tickets and to begin the ticketing process. Tickets will be sold in season packages for women’s basketball and K Fund priority rankings will determine the order for ticket assignment.