Kentucky fans can bleed blue to save lives, beat Tennessee and relieve blood shortage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Wildcats beat the Vols on the field this season; now it’s time for UK fans to roll up their sleeves and use their lifesaving powers to help Kentucky beat Tennessee in the 33rd annual Big Blue Crush blood drive event.

Last year, Kentucky Blood Center and Kentucky fans claimed victory over Tennessee fans and Medic Regional Blood Center after a disappointing 2018 loss. During a year when the pandemic has impacted blood donations significantly, KBC is looking to Cats fans to boost the holiday blood supply.

The blood drive, which was established by the two community nonprofit blood centers in 1987, ensures blood is available for the upcoming holiday season, when donations are historically lower than usual. Kentucky leads the rivalry 18 to 13 with one tie. Last year, Kentucky had 2,894 donors to Tennessee’s 1,999.

As a thank you for saving lives, Big Blue Crush donors receive a long-sleeved Crush T-shirt and are entered to win a 65” Samsung Crystal UHD television.

All donations will also be tested for COVID-19 antibodies and donors will be notified of their antibody status 7-10 days following their donation.

“Big Blue Crush is a lot of fun, but it’s also extremely important for our blood supply,” said Mandy Brajuha, Vice President of External Relations. “As a huge Cats fan, I love the competition against Tennessee—but the bigger win here is seeing our shelves full of blood for Kentucky patients in need over the holidays.”

Donors may give at any KBC mobile blood drive or donor center.

A complete listing of Big Blue Crush donation locations can be found at www.kybloodcenter.org/events/big-blue-crush-2020. KBC donor centers are listed below and are open from 9 am – 6 pm during Big Blue Crush (Nov. 16-20).

Andover Donor Center

3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington

Beaumont Donor Center

3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Hillview Donor Center

5406 Antle Drive, Louisville

Middletown Donor Center

12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

Pikeville Donor Center

472 S. Mayo Trail, Pikeville

Somerset Donor Center

10 Stonegate Centre (Stoplight 16A), Somerset

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, feeling well and healthy, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org. Donors awaiting results of a COVID-19 test should not attempt to donate.

Appointments are preferred to ensure social distancing. Walk-ins are accepted as space and social distancing permit. Face coverings are required. To schedule a donation or find other donation locations, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522.

Celebrating more than 50 years of saving lives in Kentucky, KBC is the largest independent, full-service, nonprofit blood center in Kentucky. Licensed by the FDA, KBC’s sole purpose is to collect, process and distribute blood for patients in Kentucky.

KBC provides services in 90 Kentucky counties and has donor centers in Lexington, Louisville, Pikeville and Somerset.