Kamala Harris inspires young Black girls

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Young girls around the country are feeling inspired right now watching President-elect Joe Biden’s team prepare for inauguration.

Many because a key person on that team looks like them. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is making history. She’ll be the first Black-Asian American female VP.

- Advertisement -

“I am very proud that we have actually made it this far,” says nine-year-old Karsyn Smith.

And by far Karsyn means all the way to the White House.

“I was like ‘yay, it’s finally happened!’,” says Karsyn.

She tells us how much it means seeing someone who shares her racial identity named vice president-elect.

“I think that it lets us know that we can accomplish the dreams that we have and we can do anything basically,” says Karsyn.

Karsyn wants to be an actress but she knows sometimes people of color don’t get the best representation on TV.

In addition to Harris’ victory, for the first time ever Black women wear the crowns of all the top pageants.

“It lets me know that I could be the first Black girl or woman to play something that is normally portrayed by a different ethnicity,” says Karsyn about acting.

Kamala Harris as VP-elect also gives 13-year-old Ryli Patton hope and excitement.

“Like a lot of excitement because just to know the black community is now being heard,” says Ryli.

It gives her hope she can become a lawyer or educator someday. She’s currently a WEB (Where Everybody Belongs) Leader at EJ Hayes Middle School.

“It was very impactful because it’s like showing you don’t always have to be a certain race or gender to be so high in office or anywhere in America,” says Ryli.

She hopes to see change with Harris in office.

“I really hope that we get to understand African-American people more because some African-American people are really underestimated,” says Ryli.

Harris knows her impact and you can hear it in her victory speech.

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities,” said Harris in her speech.

And that is exactly what these two little girls learned.

“I’m gonna be like Barack and I quote, ‘yes we can!’,” laughs Karsyn.