God’s Pantry food bank packing nearly 6,000 Thanksgiving boxes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Every November, two weeks before Thanksgiving, hundreds of participants will come together for Basket Brigade and assemble thousands of Thanksgiving boxes that will be distributed to families through the Sharing Thanksgiving program.

This year Basket Brigade will look a little different, but the goal is the same, making sure families have a meal on their table for the holiday.

“All of that has changed, but the basic principle of ‘Sharing Thanksgiving’ remains the same. And it’s important for us to allow those who are experiencing hunger to share in those blessings the way all of us do,” Michael Halligan said, CEO of God’s Pantry Food Bank.

Due to COVID-19, the Food Bank reduced the number of participants on each shift to ensure and maintain social distancing guidelines.

An additional day will be added for packing boxes at the new location. Participants met Nov. 13. and Nov. 14, at warehouse on Forbes Road to pack Thanksgiving boxes with all of the elements necessary for a family to enjoy Thanksgiving at home.

This will include a frozen turkey, fresh potatoes, onions, butter and eggs, and a box of canned or boxed items such as green beans, pumpkin pie mix, sweet potatoes, and more.

More than 5,800 boxes have been packed and will be distributed to families in Fayette, Floyd, and Rowan counties the week of Thanksgiving.

“Every year we come together to pack boxes full of items for a traditional Thanksgiving meal, and this year we think that is even more important,” says. “We’ve seen families struggle to make ends meet and COVID-19 has changed how everyone interacts, having a traditional Thanksgiving meal may bring a small amount of comfort for those experiencing hunger.”

The Food Bank is offered an opportunity to join as a virtual participant.

Virtual participants can purchase a Thanksgiving box for a family to enjoy on Thanksgiving Day. Each virtual participant will also receive the official Sharing Thanksgiving Basket Brigade t-shirt.

Also new this year is the Sharing Thanksgiving Virtual Food Drive. A fun and convenient way to get friends, family, and co-workers involved in Sharing Thanksgiving and help put food on a neighbor’s table this holiday season.

