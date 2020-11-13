Christmas open houses important promotions for small business

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – Christmas promotions are important to the bottom line for small businesses any year.

And with the financial pressures created by the coronavirus this year, those promotions are even more important to bring customers into businesses that are the backbone of many towns.

Many of those weekend open houses, Christmas parades and tree lightings start this week.

Versailles is one, kicking off the holidays with a two-day business open house.

“It is a great way to get folks to come into businesses where maybe they been hesitant or if they are not sure if there open its just another little way to bring people in. In a safe socially distance way to support our local businesses. It’s just now more than ever I think important to brighten everyone’s spirits and end 2020 on a high note,” said Emily Downey, the Chamber’s executive director.

The weekend includes two days of business open houses and the kick off to the three-week festival of trees. In the coming weeks, Versailles and Midway and other towns across the region are doing unique Christmas parades and tree lightings to carry on some of the holiday traditions.