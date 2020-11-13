ABC 36 Teacher of the Week: Teacher overcomes adversity to return to classroom

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ)– April Huff has been teaching for nine years at Cardinal Valley Elementary in Lexington.

“The role that we get to play in these kids’ lives is what’s really our driving force, that’s our motivation.” said Huff.

The year 2020 has been a hard year for school teachers and rightfully so, but it’s been extremely hard for April.

“2020 has been terrible. I lost my husband to leukemia on St. Patrick’s day and we have a two year old. So right as the pandemic was hitting, we were dealing with the loss of that.” said Huff.

It’s been a long journey for april and her daughter and a journey she says would have been harder without the support she received.

“I came back to work 2019-2020 school year, and I would work all week with the baby. And then we would travel 26 weekends in a row to Houston every Friday to see him.” said Huff.

“The teachers in this district are amazing. They pretty much stepped up for all of 2018/2019 and donate a day so that I could keep my job, keep my family on my insurance. My husband could have insurance at MD Anderson. Like it was a big miracle.”

Despite the pandemic and the passing of her husband, April returned to the classroom.

“Coming back to work was a big decision, but ultimately I knew that I have a purpose and I have a responsibility to be there for these kids. It’s something that I love.” said Huff.

It’s not easy, but she knows it’s exactly what her husband would want.

“It’s almost like I feel like people are recognizing that I’m continuing on and it makes me think maybe I’m doing better than I think I am. And that’s kind of hopeful. It encourages me to just keep going and doing what I’m doing and just continue to allow Steven’s legacy to live through my life and to live through Claire’s life, and that’s really the most important thing to me right now.” said Huff

Her perseverance and dedication is exactly what makes her ABC 36 Teacher of the Week. If you know someone just like her going above and beyond, nominate them on our website.