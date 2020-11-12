Seasonable temperatures settle in

You can tell the cold front has passed today! Seasonable temperatures to end the week and into the weekend. Expect a lot of sunshine today and tomorrow with clouds moving in Saturday. A cold front will likely bring rain Sunday morning. – Meteorologist Chelsea Smith

TODAY– Mostly sunny, highs in the mid-to-upper 50s. Partly cloudy, with rain ending, as lows cool to the upper 30s.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear, patchy fog developing overnight, lows in the mid 30s.

