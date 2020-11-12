One seriously hurt in overnight shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- One person is in the hospital after an early-morning shooting during an apparent street robbery.

Police say it happened in the 3300 block of Spangler Drive sometime after 12:30 Thursday morning. They say when officers arrived, they found a man suffering potentially life-threatening injuries from at least one gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was on his way home from work when a man got out of a car and started demanding everything he had. Police say the victim tried to run, and one shot was fired.

According to police, the shooter is described as either Black or Hispanic, wearing all black and driving a white passenger car with Ohio plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.