LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Lexington fire crews are working to put out a fire at the Lexington Rescue Mission on Glen Arvin Avenue.

Fire officials say when crews arrived shortly after 4:30 this morning, flames were shooting from the building. They say the bulk of the fire has been put out, but it is still an active scene.

- Advertisement -

The battalion chief says one person was taken to the hospital but could not detail the injuries.

A fire investigator has been called to the scene to determine the cause.