Judge: Evidence against Brett Hankison to be made public

By
Kirsten Wamsley
-
0
1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — In a criminal case involving Brett Hankison, a judge has ruled the evidence against him will be made public.

Hankison is a former Louisville Metro Police officer indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into the apartments surrounding Breonna Taylor’s during the deadly raid at her home on March 13.

Hankison’s attorney and the Kentucky Attorney General’s office argued releasing the findings would taint a jury pool and endanger his family.

In her ruling, Judge Ann Bailey Smith wrote she didn’t find sufficient justification to seal the evidence.