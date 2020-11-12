Driver okay after overnight crash on I-75

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person is okay after a crash that blocked I-75 southbound in Lexington for about an hour Thursday morning.

It happened at the 112 mile marker just after 12 a.m. Traffic was diverted at the 113 exit.

Police say they are still working to figure out what happened, but say witnesses saw a car hit the back of a semi-trailer, causing it to go off road. Witnesses told officers the car flipped.

Police say the driver had to be extracted from the car, but only complained of chest pain. No other cars were involved, and no one else was hurt.

The road was cleared at about 1 a.m.