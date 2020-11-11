Sunshine and Cooler Temperatures To End the Week

Tracking sunshine and cooler temperatures as we end the week. Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday as highs warm to the upper 50s. Our next weather maker arrive late weekend sparking showers for Sunday. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, with rain ending, as lows cool to the upper 30s.
THURSDAY – Mostly sunny as highs warm to the upper 50s.
