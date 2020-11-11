Schools continuing tradition by honoring veterans virtually

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The pandemic is forcing a lot of changes but it’s not stopping a tradition that’s been going on for more than ten years within Fayette County schools.

Students and staff found a way to virtually celebrate veterans for their dedication and service to the country.

“To honor them each year and hopefully every day not just on veterans day,” Bishop said.

The Veterans Park Elementary music teacher started working on this with the students in August.

Johnnie Bishop says they practiced weekly for 20 to 30 minutes and it was all to show support for those who have served, “I look at it as an opportunity for community service. In this particular instance, it’s also school pride because we are named after these brave men and women who are our heroes and we owe it to them to take the time to honor them.”

Typically Veterans Park Elementary opens its doors on Veterans Day to share their program, this year, they had to share online.

Principal Molly Dabney says she hopes the kids have a personal connection with the holiday, “even if they don’t have somebody in their family who served, that they still see the importance of the military for our country and just also that respect level to thank those people for their time and their service.”

The schools are sharing these special videos with not only their families but also their local veterans.