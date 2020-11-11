Parade makes veterans tribute even more special during pandemic

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Older military veterans in Versailles may not be have been able to get able to get out and celebrate in the streets Wednesday, but they certainly aren’t forgotten, on Veterans Day 2020or any other day.

The community made sure of that with a parade and drive by celebration Wednesday morning, a parade winding through downtown and concluding with a visit to Taylor Manor.

“I get excited no matter what we do for veterans, for residents here in our homes. Anything we can do to help people through COVID, shutdown, lockdown all that’s been going on, that’s what we want to do,” said Lillie Cox, of Neighbors Caring for Neighbors, one of the community groups that helped organize the event.

In addition to cars, residents lined the streets to show their appreciation to veterans.