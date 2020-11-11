How those in need can get a Thanksgiving meal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — With surging coronavirus cases and a plea from the governor to avoid Thanksgiving gatherings, how will people in need get a holiday meal?

We talked with some non-profit groups working hard to still feed the hundreds they normally would on Thanksgiving.

- Advertisement -

“We’re determined COVID is not going to stop the joy of the season,” says Ginny Ramsey, executive director of the Catholic Action Center.

The Catholic Action Center and Lexington Rescue Mission had a task on their hands trying to figure out how to serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal pandemic-style.

“The 25th year of doing it we can’t say no but we weren’t sure how until we realized the smart way is drive-thru,” says Ramsey.

So those without, can drive through the center’s parking lot to pick up a meal Thanksgiving night from 5-7 pm and those without cars can just walk up.

Not only that, the center’s Compassionate Caravan will be driving around looking for people in need that night around 5-7 pm. It will stop at a few congregate areas, also.

“As they will be going around they’ll find folks on the streets or in the streets or wherever and share a Thanksgiving meal with them,” says Ramsey.

The Lexington Rescue Mission’s Thanksgiving meal will also be served differently – by delivery.

“The good part about all this is maybe it will give us the opportunity to serve even more people cause people might not have been able to get to us,” says Kim Livesay, director of development for Lexington Rescue Mission.

The mission hopes to serve up to 1,200 meals.

People can call in and reserve up to four meals for their Thanksgiving dinner, now until this Saturday. Call (859) 381-9600, ext. 233 to reserve meals.

Meals will be delivered Thanksgiving afternoon between 2:30-4:30 pm.

“We want to still greet people the best we can and tell them we are so thankful for them and we hope they have a great Thanksgiving and enjoy the meal so we think by delivering the meal we can at least provide a little bit of festive spirit,” says Livesay.

For those without a home, the mission is offering carry out meals at Broadway Christian Church Thanksgiving night from 5-6 pm. The church is located at 187 N. Broadway St.

“We want to provide a Thanksgiving meal to everyone who needs it,” says Livesay.

Both groups want everyone to know even though COVID is here so is Thanksgiving.

“This will be a safe Thanksgiving but a joyful one,” says Ramsey.

‘Tis the season.