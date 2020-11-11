Georgia man charged with stalking in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- A Georgia man is accused of stalking a woman in Laurel County.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested 27-year-old Shawn Douglas Mathis on Tuesday night around 11:40 p.m. off Greta Lane.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was dispatched there because a security guard at a business complained Mathis had been harassing a woman who worked there.

Other employees told deputies Mathis had been trying to get in touch with the woman for about two weeks and even damaged her vehicle in the parking lot and ran away several times.

According to the Sheriff, a deputy determined Mathis was under the influence.

He faces charges not only for stalking, but also for public intoxication, and criminal trespassing.