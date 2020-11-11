Georgia man charged with stalking in Laurel County

By
Veronica Jean Seltzer
-
0
50

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- A Georgia man is accused of stalking a woman in Laurel County.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested 27-year-old Shawn Douglas Mathis on Tuesday night around 11:40 p.m. off Greta Lane.

- Advertisement -

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was dispatched there because a security guard at a business complained Mathis had been harassing a woman who worked there.

Other employees told deputies Mathis had been trying to get in touch with the woman for about two weeks and even damaged her vehicle in the parking lot and ran away several times.

According to the Sheriff, a deputy determined Mathis was under the influence.

He faces charges not only for stalking, but also for public intoxication, and criminal trespassing.

Previous articleMorehead Police investigating death of 83-year-old woman
Next articleGrant County man accused of raping two children
mm
Veronica Jean Seltzer
Veronica Jean Seltzer joins ABC 36 as Anchor/Reporter. On most weekdays, you will see her reporting the news. VJ hails from a small horse farm outside New York City and most recently comes from South Bend, Indiana where she reported for the CBS and Fox affiliates. VJ holds a Master of Science in Journalism degree from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tufts University. Her passion for journalism runs deep. It began as she studied graffiti as an ancient form of communication in Athens, Greece. While a student journalist in Morocco, she learned her most important journalistic lesson: good stories are about people. VJ loves life in and around Lexington. She feels most at home among horses and a diverse community of fascinating people. She enjoys reporting during the week and on the weekend she strives to bring her neighbors the news that matters most to them. VJ enjoys going to neighborhood events, exploring, horseback riding, skiing, sailing, and good movies. Look for her out and about in the community! VJ invites you to reach out to her with story ideas or just to say hello! Find her on Facebook at Veronica Jean Seltzer ABC 36, tweet her @VJS_ABC36, or email her at VSeltzer@wtvq.com. She looks forward to hearing from you!