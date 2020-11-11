Authentic’s winning time in Breeders’ corrected after clock error

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Champion thoroughbred ‘Authentic’ retired this week and will have its record in the Breeders’ Cup properly recorded (BC Classic_2020 chart).

Prior to the running of the Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic (Gr. 1) on November 7, 2020, at Keeneland, a photo eye at the start of the race was inadvertently tripped, Keeneland and the Breeders’ Cup announced Thursday.

- Advertisement -

That resulted in an error when attempting to operate the timing system manually causing inaccurate timing for all fractions and the final time of the race.

A final time of 1:59.19 was initially provided by Equibase using the available video replay, Keeneland said.

After subsequent and more detailed review and timing of the race from multiple sources and camera angles, Keeneland and Equibase have determined the fractional times for the Classic (:23.20, :46.84, 1:10.32, 1:34.64) and confirmed a final time of 1:59.60.

The Classic chart has been updated and the running of Authentic in the Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic is now the official track record for the 1¼-mile distance at Keeneland.