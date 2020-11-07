New Fayette COVID case continue in triple digits

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The coronavirus numbers continue to pile up in Fayette County.
Lexington confirmed 125 new cases Friday, which pushed the total to 12,130 cases, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s daily report Saturday morning.
The county has had 1,070 cases in the last week and 3,178 cases since Oct. 5.
The county did not confirm any additional deaths, leaving the total at 101.
On a positive note, another 124 people have recovered, lifting that total to 10,243.
The number of new cases among college students reported to the health department also continued to be low, although it is beginning to climb more rapidly.
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.
The number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak:
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702 July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
The county reached the following thousand-case marks on these dates:
- 12,000: Nov. 5
- 11,000: Oct. 29
- 10,000: Oct. 20
- 9,000: Oct. 6
- 8,000: Sept. 22
- 7,000: Sept. 11
- 6,000: Sept. 2
- 5,000: Aug. 23
- 4,000: Aug. 10
- 3,000: July 28
- 2,000: July 12
- 1,000: June 10
- 1: March 8
