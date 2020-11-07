Lexington libraries go to curbside only service

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Public Library will continue to operate based on the recommendations and guidance from state and local health officials for the health and safety of its customers and staff.

Because Fayette County is currently in the Red zone, per state guidance, all library locations will continue to operate curbside service from Monday, November 9 through Sunday, November 15.

Please click here for a complete list of programs and services available through each branch in the Lexington Public Library system.

For information, visit the Lexington Public Library’s website at www.lexpublib.org and their social media pages @lexpublib.