Injury forces horse to be put down at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Keeneland) – During Race 2 at Keeneland, Absolutely Aiden sustained an injury and was attended to by an expert team of veterinarians led by Dr. Nick Smith, Chief Veterinary Officer of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, and Dr. Bruce Howard, Equine Medical Director of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, in consultation with Dr. Stuart Brown, Equine Safety Director at Keeneland.

During their triage and evaluation, they observed a disarticulation of his left front fetlock. Given the extent of the injury, it was unfortunately determined that humane euthanasia was in the best interest of the horse.

- Advertisement -

Keeneland and the Breeders’ Cup are saddened by the death of Absolutely Aiden and offer our condolences to his connections.

Throughout the Fall Meet and leading up to the World Championships, we have worked together and with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, a team of top equine veterinarians and racing surface experts to ensure every measure was in place to provide our athletes the safest conditions possible.