EKU offense struggles in loss to Stephen F. Austin, 24-6

RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Sports) – Eastern Kentucky University’s football team suffered a 24-6 loss to Stephen F. Austin State University on Saturday at Roy Kidd Stadium.
The Colonels will play at No. 11 Central Arkansas next Saturday before returning to Roy Kidd Stadium on Nov. 21 for the 2020 Opportunity Bowl against Western Carolina University.
The Lumberjacks jumped out to a 14-0 lead with a pair of first quarter touchdowns. Quarterback Trae Self scored on a 7-yard run with 8:20 left in the opening quarter. Self then found Xavier Gipson from 30 yards out with 26 seconds on the clock.
The Colonel defense pitched a shutout in the second quarter and the offense got on the board when Alexander Woznick made a 30-yard field goal with 4:51 to go before halftime. The field goal capped a 13-play, 80-yard drive that chewed up 6:27. Dakota Allen found Jackson Beerman for 36 yards to the SFA 38 yard line. On 4th-and-2, Alonzo Booth picked up the first down with a 2-yard run.
On the opening drive of the second half, EKU moved 64 yards in 12 plays and Woznick kicked another field goal, this time from 28 yards to get the Colonels within eight, 14-6, with 10:04 left in the third.
The Lumberjacks put the game out of reach when Zach Nwachukwu returned a blocked punt 22 yards for a touchdown with 3:07 left in the third quarter. On SFA’s next possession, a 24-yard field goal by Chris Campos made it 24-6 with 12:45 to go in the fourth.
Booth finished with 41 yards on 11 carries for Eastern Kentucky (2-5). Allen was 14-for-36 for 158 yards. Beerman caught four passes for 65 yards.
JaQuarion Turner led the Stephen F. Austin (5-3) offense with 208 rushing yards on 21 carries. Self was 12-for-18 for 124 yards. The Lumberjacks held a 238 to 30 advantage in rushing.