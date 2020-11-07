EKU offense struggles in loss to Stephen F. Austin, 24-6

Eastern Kentucky University’s football team suffered a 24-6 loss to Stephen F. Austin State University on Saturday at Roy Kidd Stadium.

By
Austin Miller
-
0
1

RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Sports) – Eastern Kentucky University’s football team suffered a 24-6 loss to Stephen F. Austin State University on Saturday at Roy Kidd Stadium.

The Colonels will play at No. 11 Central Arkansas next Saturday before returning to Roy Kidd Stadium on Nov. 21 for the 2020 Opportunity Bowl against Western Carolina University.

- Advertisement -

The Lumberjacks jumped out to a 14-0 lead with a pair of first quarter touchdowns.  Quarterback Trae Self scored on a 7-yard run with 8:20 left in the opening quarter.  Self then found Xavier Gipson from 30 yards out with 26 seconds on the clock.

The Colonel defense pitched a shutout in the second quarter and the offense got on the board when Alexander Woznick made a 30-yard field goal with 4:51 to go before halftime.  The field goal capped a 13-play, 80-yard drive that chewed up 6:27.  Dakota Allen found Jackson Beerman for 36 yards to the SFA 38 yard line.  On 4th-and-2, Alonzo Booth picked up the first down with a 2-yard run.

On the opening drive of the second half, EKU moved 64 yards in 12 plays and Woznick kicked another field goal, this time from 28 yards to get the Colonels within eight, 14-6, with 10:04 left in the third.

The Lumberjacks put the game out of reach when Zach Nwachukwu returned a blocked punt 22 yards for a touchdown with 3:07 left in the third quarter.  On SFA’s next possession, a 24-yard field goal by Chris Campos made it 24-6 with 12:45 to go in the fourth.

Booth finished with 41 yards on 11 carries for Eastern Kentucky (2-5).  Allen was 14-for-36 for 158 yards.  Beerman caught four passes for 65 yards.

JaQuarion Turner led the Stephen F. Austin (5-3) offense with 208 rushing yards on 21 carries.  Self was 12-for-18 for 124 yards.  The Lumberjacks held a 238 to 30 advantage in rushing.

Previous articleFurry friends participate in annual 5K fundraiser for veterans
mm
Austin Miller
http://wtvq.com
Austin Miller joins ABC 36 Sports Team as a Sports Reporter and Weekend Anchor. Austin is from the Louisville area and graduated from St. Xavier High School in 2008. Austin graduated from Indiana University with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a second concentration in German. While at IU, Austin was a blogger at Kentsterling.com and co-host, producer and engineer for WIUX, the school’s student radio station. Before coming to ABC 36, Austin was a news videographer at WLFI in West Lafayette from 2012-2015. While working with WLFI, Austin had the chance to cover the Purdue Boilermakers. He then accepted a Sports/New Reporter position at Local 4 KSNB-TV in Hastings Nebraska and was eventually promoted to sports full-time as the Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. While at KSNB-TV, Austin covered the University of Nebraska, the University of Nebraska-Kearney and Hastings College. After spending nearly six years away from home, Austin is excited to return to the Bluegrass State to cover the teams he grew up watching. In his spare time, Austin enjoys playing basketball, working out and cooking. If you have any story ideas or would like to say “Hello,” you can reach Austin by email at amiller@wtvq.com or direct message him on Twitter @AustinMillerTV.