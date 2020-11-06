Univ. of Kentucky professors explain what happens next in Presidential Election

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Election day has come and gone, but many Americans are still uneasy, and some might be confused about what happens next.

Two University of Kentucky professors explain the details in this Presidential Election.

“A lot of people have learned about the procedures of American elections in the last couple of weeks, than used to know it,” Stephen Voss, Ph.D., said.

Even if Joe Biden gets the 270 projected electoral votes it takes to win, ABC 36 Political Analyst and UK political science professor Stephen Voss reminds people the Electoral College makes the final votes on Dec. 14.

“[The electors have] pledged to either vote for Joe Biden or Donald Trump, but in many states they’re not actually required to vote that way when the time comes, if somehow, Joe Biden fails to get 270 votes, if no one gets a majority, then it is the U.S. House of Representatives that picks the president,” Voss said.

In most years, voters didn’t have to hold their breath, the losing candidate will concede. As UK election law professor Josh Douglas explains, it’s a part of history, but not a requirement to concede.

“I don’t think anyone should be surprised that this president is currently refusing to,” Douglas said. “It’s not legally required, but I think it helps people accept the results and move on.”

Douglas says President Trump and Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have toyed with democratic norms, especially Douglas says with the U.S. Supreme Court nomination.

“If you ask the children on a playground, whether it’s fair to change the rules just because someone has more power they would tell you “No,” and I think we all know that that’s exactly what they’ve done,” he said. “Now, you know, you might say, if you support that, then you support the ultimate result. But we should be about fairness and equality in our democracy.”