Univ. of Kentucky professors explain what happens next in Presidential Election

By
Monica Harkins
-
0
8

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Election day has come and gone, but many Americans are still uneasy, and some might be confused about what happens next.

Two University of Kentucky professors explain the details in this Presidential Election.

- Advertisement -

“A lot of people have learned about the procedures of American elections in the last couple of weeks, than used to know it,” Stephen Voss, Ph.D., said.

Even if Joe Biden gets the 270 projected electoral votes it takes to win, ABC 36 Political Analyst and UK political science professor Stephen Voss reminds people the Electoral College makes the final votes on Dec. 14.

“[The electors have] pledged to either vote for Joe Biden or Donald Trump, but in many states they’re not actually required to vote that way when the time comes, if somehow, Joe Biden fails to get 270 votes, if no one gets a majority, then it is the U.S. House of Representatives that picks the president,” Voss said.

In most years, voters didn’t have to hold their breath, the losing candidate will concede. As UK election law professor Josh Douglas explains, it’s a part of history, but not a requirement to concede.

“I don’t think anyone should be surprised that this president is currently refusing to,” Douglas said. “It’s not legally required, but I think it helps people accept the results and move on.”

Douglas says President Trump and Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have toyed with democratic norms, especially Douglas says with the U.S. Supreme Court nomination.

“If you ask the children on a playground, whether it’s fair to change the rules just because someone has more power they would tell you “No,” and I think we all know that that’s exactly what they’ve done,” he said. “Now, you know, you might say, if you support that, then you support the ultimate result. But we should be about fairness and equality in our democracy.”

Previous articleGrocery store exposure; testing in Wolfe, Lee; district sees more young people
Next articleMan accused of fleeing in 18-wheeler reported stolen in Tennessee
mm
Monica Harkins
Monica Harkins joined the ABC 36 News team in June 2019 as a Multimedia journalist and Anchor/Producer. She’s born and raised in Austin, Texas and headed “North,” as she calls it, to study broadcast journalism and business at the University of Missouri. While at Mizzou she anchored and reported for KOMU 8 News, an NBC affiliate in Columbia, Missouri all four years. During her childhood she played almost every sport, but they always called her “Hollywood” for her love of theatre. In high school, she realized her excitement for theatre and performing was only a small piece of the puzzle. It’s story telling that’s her passion. She’s especially passionate about social media and creative platforms to tell stories. Her most recent experiment is being a FAA certified drone pilot. As a proud Texan she says she’s made of country music, Southern hospitality and Sweet Tea. When she’s not at work you can find her trying new recipes, listening to crime podcasts, reading the latest romance novel or rockin’ out to live music with friends. She says she’s only a tweet or Facebook message away, so say hi and send her the latest on your community. @MonicaHarkinstv or Mharkins@wtvq.com