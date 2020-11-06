Man charged with rape of Lexington woman

LAGRANGE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 26-year-old Lagrange man has been charged with rape of a Lexington woman.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Moises Cruz-Cortes was arrested following an incident that allegedly happened Tuesday night in Lagrange, which is east of Louisville.

The KSP said investigators were notified Nov. 4 about the incident. Lexington Police transported the adult woman to University of Kentucky Hospital, where a Post 12 trooper gathered further information that helped detectives identify a suspect.

After further investigation, a search warrant was obtained for the residence at 117 Franklin Avenue in Lagrange. During execution of the search warrant Wednesday afternoon, numerous illegal substances and drug paraphernalia were located and seized, the KSP said.

The suspect was transported to Post 5 in Campbellsburg for an interview. It was discovered that the encounter was initiated by a social media interaction. At the conclusion of the interview, Cruz-Cortes was charged with Strangulation 1st Degree, Rape 1st Degree, and Sodomy 1st Degree, the KSP said.

The investigation remains ongoing.