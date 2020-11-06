Leaders celebrate start on new Barkley Regional Airport terminal

PADUCAH, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear joined airport representatives and local and state officials virtually Friday to celebrate in Paducah marking the start of construction of the new terminal complex at Barkley Regional Airport.

“The kickoff to construction is a major milestone that is the product of lots of community support and buy-in at all levels of government. We all look forward to the role the improved airport will play in spurring economic development and connecting the world to Western Kentucky,” Beshear said.

The new complex will house a commercial terminal and provide space for industrial and commercial development in areas adjacent to the site both on and off the airfield.

“We call this project the airport for our future, but it is just the first step in making Barkley Regional Airport even more of an economic development engine for Paducah and all of far Western Kentucky,” said Dennis Rouleau, the airport’s executive director. “Not only do we believe this will spur growth and development both on and around the airport, but by providing a new, modern and attractive front door to the region, we believe we will help spur and facilitate growth throughout the entire region.”

Rouleau said, in addition to $5 million from the state, the airport has received more than $19 million in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration, and airport officials are optimistic more grant funds will be made available in 2021.

The terminal project is more than a facelift for the 75-year-old airport; its a strategic investment to build quality infrastructure that has potential to unlock economic development in Western Kentucky, said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.

Rouleau praised the local and regional support for this project that was instrumental in obtaining the funding. He added that elected officials and economic development agencies from surrounding counties, in addition to those in Paducah and McCracken County, have done everything asked of them in support of the project because they realize its importance to the future of our region.

“Every dollar we invest in infrastructure projects like this one at our airport will pay off exponentially in helping our existing businesses grow and attracting new jobs. Its just a great gain for our quality of life,” said Rep. Randy Bridges, Vice Chair of the House Transportation Committee.

This first phase of what is estimated to be a $42 million project includes dirt work, bringing utilities to the site and relocating an automated weather station. It also includes the construction of both a new access road for the terminal and a new aircraft apron.

The terminal building itself is being designed. Once design is completed in January, the airport hopes to begin construction in early 2021. The terminal is tentatively scheduled to open to the public in early 2023.