Investigators need help finding theft suspects

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies need help identifying the owner of a vehicle or the individuals involved in stealing property Sunday night from two vehicles while parked at the Mud Creek Fire Department in Floyd County.

The vehicle was caught on security cameras.

Anyone with information that would assist deputies in identifying those involved or the owner of the above vehicle is asked to call the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department or the anonymous tip line at 606-949-2020.