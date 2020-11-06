UPDATE: Man charged with murder after shooting outside Fayette Mall

By
Veronica Jean Seltzer
-
0
2054
Jessin Stateman/Lexington Police

UPDATE POSTED 7:05 A.M. Friday, Nov. 6 (WTVQ)- The Fayette County Coroner has confirmed the victim in Thursday night’s shooting outside Fayette Mall in Lexington has died.

Officials say he was shot around 8 P.M. in the parking lot outside the mall. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

- Advertisement -

His name has not been released.

Police have arrested 19-year-old Jessin Stateman in connection with the shooting. He is facing murder charges.

ORIGINAL STORY:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Lexington Police say a man in his 20’s found shot outside Fayette Mall Thursday night has life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the man was found around closing time, 8:00 p.m, near the mall’s main entrance on the Nicholasville Road side near P.F. Chang’s.

The man was rushed to UK Hospital. His name has not been released.

Soon after the shooting, another man was found nearby at Walmart. Police say investigators are questioning him in connection to the shooting, but officers are not calling him a suspect.

Police say gunfire also hit a car in the mall parking lot. No other people were hit.

Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.

The mall has been the site of violence in recent years with a 17-year-old killed during a shooting there in August and a young mother murdered outside the year prior.

This is a developing story. ABC 36 has a crew on scene. You can find updates on ABC 36 News at Ten on My Kentucky and ABC 36 News at 11.

Previous articleYour morning news and weather on Friday, Nov. 6
Next articleABC 36 Teacher of the Week: Karen Barjuca, Morton Middle School
mm
Veronica Jean Seltzer
Veronica Jean Seltzer joins ABC 36 as Anchor/Reporter. On most weekdays, you will see her reporting the news. VJ hails from a small horse farm outside New York City and most recently comes from South Bend, Indiana where she reported for the CBS and Fox affiliates. VJ holds a Master of Science in Journalism degree from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tufts University. Her passion for journalism runs deep. It began as she studied graffiti as an ancient form of communication in Athens, Greece. While a student journalist in Morocco, she learned her most important journalistic lesson: good stories are about people. VJ loves life in and around Lexington. She feels most at home among horses and a diverse community of fascinating people. She enjoys reporting during the week and on the weekend she strives to bring her neighbors the news that matters most to them. VJ enjoys going to neighborhood events, exploring, horseback riding, skiing, sailing, and good movies. Look for her out and about in the community! VJ invites you to reach out to her with story ideas or just to say hello! Find her on Facebook at Veronica Jean Seltzer ABC 36, tweet her @VJS_ABC36, or email her at VSeltzer@wtvq.com. She looks forward to hearing from you!