UPDATE: Man charged with murder after shooting outside Fayette Mall

UPDATE POSTED 7:05 A.M. Friday, Nov. 6 (WTVQ)- The Fayette County Coroner has confirmed the victim in Thursday night’s shooting outside Fayette Mall in Lexington has died.

Officials say he was shot around 8 P.M. in the parking lot outside the mall. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

His name has not been released.

Police have arrested 19-year-old Jessin Stateman in connection with the shooting. He is facing murder charges.

ORIGINAL STORY:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Lexington Police say a man in his 20’s found shot outside Fayette Mall Thursday night has life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the man was found around closing time, 8:00 p.m, near the mall’s main entrance on the Nicholasville Road side near P.F. Chang’s.

The man was rushed to UK Hospital. His name has not been released.

Soon after the shooting, another man was found nearby at Walmart. Police say investigators are questioning him in connection to the shooting, but officers are not calling him a suspect.

Police say gunfire also hit a car in the mall parking lot. No other people were hit.

Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.

The mall has been the site of violence in recent years with a 17-year-old killed during a shooting there in August and a young mother murdered outside the year prior.

This is a developing story. ABC 36 has a crew on scene. You can find updates on ABC 36 News at Ten on My Kentucky and ABC 36 News at 11.